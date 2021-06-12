Jay man in critical condition after being ejected from, pinned under van

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Jay man is in critical condition after Florida state troopers say he was ejected from his van and pinned under it.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report says the man was driving on Old Pollard Road at about 2 p.m. Saturday when he drove through standing water and his van spun out of control, struck a mailbox and a ditch, then became airborne. The report says the van then struck a tree, rotated, and landed on the driver’s side. The man was ejected and became pinned under the van.

The report says the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories