Jay man in critical condition after being ejected from, pinned under van

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Jay man is in critical condition after Florida state troopers say he was ejected from his van and pinned under it.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report says the man was driving on Old Pollard Road at about 2 p.m. Saturday when he drove through standing water and his van spun out of control, struck a mailbox and a ditch, then became airborne. The report says the van then struck a tree, rotated, and landed on the driver’s side. The man was ejected and became pinned under the van.

The report says the man was not wearing a seatbelt.