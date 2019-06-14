Man hit by truck in downtown Pensacola talks to News 5

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old man talked to News 5 as he is recovering after being hit by a truck on Palafox Place in downtown Pensacola just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

The collision was caught on a camera at the crosswalk between Garden Street and Romana Street.

In the video you can see Max Whitman with his friends passing through a crosswalk. He and a woman are in the back and just as they almost crossed, a white Toyota Tacoma speeds up and hits them both. The woman was not injured as badly.

“I got near the end and I saw lights out of the right side and everything went black,” Whitman said.

The driver hit the brakes but kept speeding down Palafox.

“I literally don’t remember anything after that until I woke up in the hospital,” he said.

Whitman was in the hospital for two days. He has a fractured skull and clavicle and is still sore all over.

“I have an orbital fracture under my eye that I probably will have to have surgery on,” he said.

Police are hoping someone sees the video and can identify who it is. Whitman’s mother, Kelly Boutwell, wants answers too.

“You know. you get that phone call from the ER telling you your son’s been hit by a truck, it’s not a good feeling,” Boutwell said.

Whitman’s friend said there was a woman in the passenger seat. Boutwell hopes one or both of them will go to police soon.

“Please come forward because I don’t want anybody else to go through this,” she said. “If he’s done it one time, he’ll do it again so I just want him to be caught and off the streets.”

The truck may have damage to the driver’s side mirror or the left front fender.