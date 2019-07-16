Woman hit and killed by train in Cantonment

UPDATE: (8:25 am) Police have confirmed that the victim was a woman. Witnesses say the train was stopped and the woman tried to pass underneath the cars to cross the tracks. The train began to move and she was crushed. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A man died after being hit by a train in Cantonment.



It happened at Webb and Carver Streets around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

It is an Alabama and Gulf Coast Railway train.



