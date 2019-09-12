Man gets 30 years for tying woman to chair, robbing her

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison after he robbed a woman, tied her to a chair and stole her vehicle in September 2018.

Circuit Judge Gary Bergosh sentenced Benny Burrell after he entered a plea of no contest to home invasion robbery with a weapon, grand theft auto, grand theft, false imprisonment, fraudulent use of a credit card and harassing witness, victim or informant involved a first-degree felony.

Burrell knocked on the victim’s door at Pensacola Beach on September 19, 2018 claiming to be a parole officer looking for a parolee. The victim declined to let him in so he forced his way inside and tied her to a chair before taking her credit card, car keys, cell phone and other items. He then drove away in her car, according to the state attorney’s office.

After Burrell was arrested, the victim received a threatening letter with Burrell’s DNA on the envelope.