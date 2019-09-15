Man from Mobile featured in annual Down Syndrome awareness video in NYC

NEW YORK, NY (WKRG) — A man from Mobile is part of the annual kickoff of Down Syndrome Awareness Month in the Big Apple. A picture of Wesley Dean was part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square Video presentation on September 14th. These are pictures posted by his mother on Facebook.

According to a news release: “Every year, the National Down Syndrome Society reminds the world in a big way about the gifts that people with Down syndrome bring to their communities through a special video presentation on a jumbo screen in the heart of Times Square. The featured photographs highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome working, playing and learning alongside friends and family.”

Last year, Theodore High School student Jakayla Penn was part of the presentation. This video precedes New York’s Annual Buddy Walk. Mobile’s Buddy Walk is October 19th.