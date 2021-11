PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A second man has been found guilty in the killing of an 18-year-old Pensacola rapper.

Axtavian Harris was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to life in prison. A jury convicted him of murder Tuesday.

Harris killed Kuanterion Rivers known to many as “Frozonee.” He was shot six times at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in June 2020.

Last week, a jury found Jaylen Wright guilty of manslaughter in this case. Wright will be sentenced in December.