MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County jury found Michael Bonner guilty of the murder of a man at a gas station on Zeigler Boulevard in 2018.

On March 30, 2018, Bonner shot and killed 38-year-old Coreen Murphy inside the One Stop gas station convenience store. The incident was caught on camera.

BREAKING: Suspect arrested in gas station murder in Mobile BREAKING: Suspect arrested in gas station murder in Mobile. Michael Bonner is accused of shooting and killing Coreen Murphy last Friday at the One Stop Food Mart on Zeigler Blvd.Posted by WKRG on Monday, April 2, 2018

Bonner’s sentencing will be held on May 26.