Man finds MagellanXWhataburger line at Academy, social media wants more

HOUSTON, Tex. (WKRG) — Magellan is known as the brand of Academy Sports and Outdoors mainly because you can only get Magellan products in Academy stores.

Matthew Hernanadez found a unique combination during his last stroll in the sporting goods store adding a third company to the mix.

Whataburger.

I know what you must be thinking, what-a-clothing-line! The famous Texas restaurant chain recently hit the market with the Magellan brand. They have even more types of clothing and accessories on their website.

The Magellan line seen in Matthews photos include:

Orange and white striped shorts

Tropical printed orange and white shorts

4 different printed button up shirts

2 different performance long sleeve shirts

3 different style hats

When asked if he was suckered into buying one of these limited edition items, “I bought one of the shirts. Yes. It’s the best thing ever,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez’s post had been shared more than 1,000 times before WKRG News 5 staff found the photos.