Man facing child porn charges after FBI, Huntsville police search home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man was arrested on child pornography charges after Huntsville police and the FBI searched his home Thursday morning.

Jail records show Kevin Alexander Guerrero-Beltran, 31, was booked into the Madison County Jail just before noon on three counts of dissemination or display of child pornography.

Kevin Alexander Guerrero-Beltran was booked into the Madison County Jail on dissemination of child pornography charges (Madison County Sheriff’s Office photo)

The FBI and Huntsville police were at Guerrero-Beltran’s home on Cove Lake Road around 7:30 a.m.

Investigators could be seen at the home going in and out, taking items to a table and then processing and looking at it in an unmarked van. Guerrero-Beltran was also at the home and was placed in a Huntsville Police Department vehicle while agents worked on the scene.

Neighbors told News 19 they received letters about a month ago that a sex offender was living in the home.

Guerrero-Beltran pleaded guilty in February 2020 of traveling to meet a child for a sex act, records show. He was released in May 2020.

His bond was set at $90,000.

