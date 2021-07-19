Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins stands in the well on the floor of the U.S. Senate holding a Trump flag.. (U.S. Capitol Police via AP, File)

(AP) – A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony.

The hearing Monday in Washington will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to serve 18 months behind bars, saying he and other rioters “contributed to the collective threat to democracy.” But a lawyer for Hodgkins is asking a federal judge not to impose a prison sentence, saying the shame that will attach to Hodgkins should be factored in as punishment. Hodgkins was never accused of assaulting anyone or damaging property.

