MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nearly eight inches of rain fell overnight in Monroeville causing flash flooding in several places.

One man was on his way to work when he was forced to jump out of his car as it was swept away in floodwater near Limestone Creek. The man was able to get out of his car and find higher ground.

Two WKRG News 5 reporters, Gabby Easterwood and Blake Brown, witnessed the incident. They were able to help the man call for help.

“Mud kinda took my wheels and made me swerve into the creek,” the man said after surviving the ordeal. “Guys, I warn y’all, follow those alerts.”

Flash flooding is the number weather related killer in the United States.