Man drives off with baby in car after domestic altercation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Saturday, June 27, 2020 at approximately 3 p.m., police responded to Mirabelle Apartments located at 6427 Airport Boulevard in reference to a domestic violence complaint involving a possible kidnapping.

When the victim returned home she got into a physical altercation with her boyfriend while her baby was left in the car. The boyfriend took the victim’s phone and went to get the baby from the car. When the boyfriend realized police had been notified, he drove off with the baby to Pascagoula. Police were able to reach the boyfriend and take him into custody. Timothy Henderson, 24, was arrested.

LATEST STORIES