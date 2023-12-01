MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is dead, and a woman was ejected 20 feet in the air from a traffic accident that occurred just before 8 a.m. in Midtown Mobile, according to a witness.

After the accident, which occurred on Ann Street, just south of Government Street, the woman was taken to the hospital.

A witness says this was a single-car crash, and the automobile appeared to be traveling at a high speed before impact.

The engine landed about 30 feet from the car, News 5 observed.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

