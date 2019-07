EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Satsuma man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Eight Mile.

At about 2:35 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, Steven Chad Fell, 36, was traveling on Kushla McLeod Road near Wood Road in Eight Mile when the Chevrolet Malibu that he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.

Fell, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No further information is available as troopers continue to investigate.