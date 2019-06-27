Man dies after losing control of vehicle on I-10

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead after he lost control of his car and crossed the median on Interstate 10, crashing into another vehicle.

Jeffrey Strong was traveling east in the inside lane on the eastbound side of Interstate 10, east of Pine Forest Road, when he lost control of his vehicle and veered across the median.

Strong’s vehicle crashed into the right side of a GMC Yukon driven by Natalie Weber.

Strong died as a result of his injuries, and Weber was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries.

