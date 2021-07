PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) A man was killed when he was hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross North Pace Blvd. late Tuesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirms a Ford pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old man from Lake Placid, Fla. struck the pedestrian near the West Lakeview Ave. intersection shortly before 10 p.m.

The driver of the pickup truck and a 31-year-old female passenger were not hurt. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was rushed to Baptist Hospital where he died.