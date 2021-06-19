Man dead after standoff with Lee County Deputies, ALEA investigating

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Special Agents with ALEA’s SBI unit are investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Lee County.

ALEA officials have identified the individual shot by deputies as Jeff Melvin, age 20, of Salem.

At a news conference on Saturday, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said at 1:05 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff Office responded to intersection the of Lee Road 240 and 206 in Salem to an area called Moffits Mill on Little Uchee Creek, after a motorist called 911 to report a man with a gun in the roadway.

Sheriff Jones said when deputies arrived on scene, they found the man, who was not identified by Jones at the news conference, in the road with a shotgun. Deputies immediately began to tell the man to put the gun down.

Jones says following verbal commands to put the gun down issued by deputies, the man “continued to hold the weapon and ‘racked’ the action on the weapon to chamber a round.”

According to Jones, more deputies responded to the scene, while deputies continued to tell the man to drop his gun.

Deputies also ran the registration of a vehicle on scene and contacted its owner, who confirmed to deputies that her son was driving the vehicle. The woman also provided deputies with a description of her son, which matched the description of the man on scene, according to Jones.

Jones said the woman also informed deputies that her son “suffered from mental health issues.”

Deputies brought in a trained negotiator from the Opelika Police Department to talk to the man. According to Jones, the negotiator spoke to the man’s mother to get information about him.

Jones says the man continued to hold the gun and would occasionally point it “in the general direction of law enforcement officers.”

According to Jones, continued efforts were made to get the man to drop his weapon. At about one hour and 40 minutes into the situation, the man “pointed the weapon directly at law enforcement officers.” Jones said at this time officers fired “several rounds” at the man.

Jones said after the man was shot, immediate efforts were made to give medical aid to him. According to Jones, at some point during the incident an ambulance was brought in to be close by if needed.

The man was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital, were he died from his injuries.

Following the shooting Jones requested ALEA take over the investigation into the shooting.

According to Jones, three deputies are on paid administrative leave following the shooting.

Officials with ALEA said once special agents complete their investigation, the finding will be turned over to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.