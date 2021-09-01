Man charged with two counts of murder for head-on crash that killed two Citronelle women

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — An arrest has been made in the deaths of two Citronelle who were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 45 on July 24.

Keith Lamar Turner, 51, turned himself in to the Saraland Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 1, on two active warrants for murder.

Keith Lamar Turner

The two women lost their lives after a truck crashed head-on into their vehicle on Highway 45 near mile marker 16 on July 24.

Judy Cantey, 73, of Citronelle and Opal Turner, 62, also from Citronelle, were headed north on Highway 45 when they were struck head-on by a truck traveling south on Highway 45.

Police say both women were pronounced deceased shortly after the traffic crash.

