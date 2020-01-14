Man charged with stealing $1.3 million from Walmarts

News

by: WDHN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, Ala. (WDHN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office put a man behind bars last week for allegedly stealing $1.3 million from Walmarts across the country.

Last Wednesday, a deputy stopped Thomas Daniel Frudaker, 25, while he was driving his Suzuki SUV on State Road 77 near Moss Hill Road.

Frudaker had an active felony warrant out of Pima County, Arizona, after he failed to attend court for some charges on fraudulent schemes and trafficking in stolen property.

The suspect was already on federal probation for tricking a Walmart in Yuma County, Arizona, but he is believed to have defrauded more than 1,000 locations across the United States.

He is now in the Washington County Jail as he waits to be extradited.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories