Man charged with stealing $1.3 million from Walmarts

WASHINGTON, Ala. (WDHN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office put a man behind bars last week for allegedly stealing $1.3 million from Walmarts across the country.

Last Wednesday, a deputy stopped Thomas Daniel Frudaker, 25, while he was driving his Suzuki SUV on State Road 77 near Moss Hill Road.

Frudaker had an active felony warrant out of Pima County, Arizona, after he failed to attend court for some charges on fraudulent schemes and trafficking in stolen property.

The suspect was already on federal probation for tricking a Walmart in Yuma County, Arizona, but he is believed to have defrauded more than 1,000 locations across the United States.

He is now in the Washington County Jail as he waits to be extradited.

