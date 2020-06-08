Man charged with sexual abuse, assault in Bay Minette shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police have filed sexual abuse and assault charges against a man who was involved in a shooting in Bay Minette on Sunday.

The following is a release from the Bay Minette Police Department:

On June 7, 2020, the Bay Minette Police Department responded to 101- D Magnolia Street, in Bay Minette, regarding a shooting investigation. When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim was transported to USA Medical Center where she remains. Her condition is unknown at this time.

During the initial investigation, patrol officers determined Robert Lee Jones of Bay Minette was the individual responsible for the shooting. Jones and the victim are acquainted with one another. Officers found Jones at his residence and took him into custody without further incident. Evidence recovered at Jones’ residence further supported his arrest.

Jones was transported to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Correction Center booked on charges of Assault 1st and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling. Jones’ bond has been set at $100,000. Jones has an extensive arrest record and is no stranger to law enforcement.

On June 3, 2020, investigators also received a complaint from the victim alleging Jones assaulted her at his residence on that day. Through this investigation officers determined there was enough evidence to formally charge him today with Sexual Abuse 1st degree and Assault 3rd degree stemming from the complaint on June 3, 2020.

No further information or details will be released regarding this investigation.

