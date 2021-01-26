Man charged with Christmas day sexual assault pleads not guilty in first court appearance

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Todd Overstreet, the man Mobile police say hid inside a woman’s home on Christmas Day and raped her, faced a judge Tuesday morning after he refused to appear for his previous hearing.

Todd Overstreet faced a judge virtually for an arraignment on one of his charges. His attorney pleaded not guilty.

Overstreet faces 13 charges in Mobile — including sexual abuse, sodomy, and burglary — and Mobile police say more charges are pending. He was on the run for almost three weeks after police say he broke into a woman’s home on Christmas day and sodomized her — Overstreet was a stranger to her.

Before his arrest, Overstreet led police on a massive manhunt, which at one point put him at the top of Mobile’s most wanted list.

Overstreet also has pending charges in Mississippi. He remains behind bars at Mobile Metro Jail until his next court hearing on Feb. 23 for a preliminary hearing.