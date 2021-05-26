Man charged with attempted murder for Fairfield Drive shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting on Fairfield Drive.

On May 10, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 3600-block of W. Fairfield Drive in reference to a shooting victim. Once on scene, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital.

During the investigation, ECSO investigators identified Michael Frye, 40, as the suspect in the shooting. Frye was arrested and charged with attempted homicide.