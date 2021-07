PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A man is in jail accused of shooting another man Wednesday afternoon at Granada Apartments on North 9th Avenue.

Marquies Simmons is charged with aggravated battery.

A man was shot in the leg at the apartments and a family member drove him to a nearby shopping center at 9th Avenue and East Fairfield Drive where they called 911. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.