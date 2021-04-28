Man caught on camera stealing catalytic converters in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from last Wednesday at Serv-Pro on South Fairfield Drive.

It’s hard to see the suspect in the video but investigators say he committed several vehicle burglaries and cut the catalytic converters off of vehicles in the lot.

Deputies say the suspect was wearing a Tyvek suit, carrying a bag. They’re hoping you can help identify him. They believe he may be involved in other thefts in the area.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.