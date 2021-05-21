Man caught during a burglary in progress in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) An Alabama man is in jail in Pensacola after police say they caught him burglarizing a house on N. Baylen Street.

Pensacola police were initially responding to a burglary call on W. Mallory Street shortly before midnight. As officers established a perimeter around the scene, officers heard a loud crash coming from a second home. Moments later officers saw a man running from the back of the house at 1617 N. Baylen St.

After short chase on foot, Cameron Bates, 25, was taken into custody. The suspect was bloody from breaking windows at both homes, according to police. Investigators believe Bates broke through the kitchen window of the home on Baylen St., dripping blood in several rooms.

Police tell WKRG News 5 there were people inside both houses during the burglaries.

According to jail records, Bates is from Florence, Ala.