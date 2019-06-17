Man arrested after shots fired at CiCi’s Pizza

UPDATE (4:39 p.m.) — Police confirm Xavier McConnell was arrested in connection with Sunday’s shooting outside CiCi’s Pizza on Airport Boulevard.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Xavier McConnell, 28, was booked into Mobile Metro Jail Sunday night and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle or building.

News 5 has contacted Mobile police for more information about McConnell’s arrest, which came hours after shots were fired outside CiCi’s Pizza on Airport Boulevard near Hillcrest Road in Mobile.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, but police have not publicly identified the suspect.