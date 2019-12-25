Man arrested for handing out marijuana ‘because it was Christmas’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Police said they arrested a man Saturday for handing out marijuana “because it was Christmas.”
The Pinellas County arrest report says Richard Ellis Spurrier, 67, was confronted by police Saturday around 11 p.m. at 16 2nd St. N. in St. Pete.
Officers said Spurrier had 45 grams of marijuana on him and was handing it out to people as they passed by.
In an interview with police, Spurrier reportedly told them he was handing out the weed “because it was Christmas.”
Spurrier was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
LATEST STORIES:
- A Christmas miracle? Are shareable electric scooters coming to Mobile?
- Perfect fit: Playoff teams’ in-house hires getting it done
- Bear spotted in Saraland on Christmas
- Bank robbery suspect threw stolen money and wished everyone a ‘Merry Christmas,’ witness said
- Man stabs woman in front of several children, kills her