MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Sunday after he stole an unattended vehicle at Bama Liquors, according to Mobile Police Department.

Robert Eddins, 50, was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing an unattended vehicle, which was parked at 5364 Highway 90, Bama Liquors.

When Mobile police officers arrived, they found out the vehicle’s owner had left his car unattended and running when it was stolen. Once the victim described the car to the officers, they saw it moving nearby.

Officers chased the vehicle, and the pursuit ended when Eddins collided with another vehicle at Highway 90 and Rangeline Road. Two people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, according to MPD.

A fire started when one of the stolen vehicle’s tires exploded, and it was extinguished by the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

Eddins was taken into custody and transported to Metro Jail. He has been charged with reckless endangerment, first degree theft of property and attempt to elude.