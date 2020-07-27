Man arrested after trying to kidnap child in Florida hotel room

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton man was arrested after he tried kidnapping a child in a Tampa hotel room.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call from a mother around 9:40 a.m. Sunday saying that an unknown Hispanic male entered her hotel room and tried to take her child.

Deputies say 24-year-old Gabriel Martin picked up the child in front of the mother, however, she was able to gain control of the child before he walked out the door. She escaped with her child and called 911.

When deputies arrived, HCSO said the Martin was hiding in the shrubs of a nearby business park.

“Thankfully, the mother and child were not hurt during the course of this incident,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “As a parent myself, I can’t imagine the fear this mother was in when the suspect tried to take her child away from her. He will be charged to the fullest extent for his crimes.”

Martin is facing charges of kidnapping, burglary of an occupied dwelling with battery, and violation of probation. He was already on probation for possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) and armed burglary charges out of Manatee County.