ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after deputies allegedly found drugs in a home during the execution of a search warrant.
On Friday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team searched a home on the 5900th block of Walton Street. Deputies reportedly found marijuana, cash, a gun and prescription drugs, according to a Facebook post made by ECSO.
Rickey Shawn Hall, 27 of Pensacola, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, and/or deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
