ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after deputies allegedly found drugs in a home during the execution of a search warrant.

On Friday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team searched a home on the 5900th block of Walton Street. Deputies reportedly found marijuana, cash, a gun and prescription drugs, according to a Facebook post made by ECSO.

A photo shared from ECSO of all the items found in the home along with labels.

Rickey Shawn Hall, 27 of Pensacola, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, and/or deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Repairs begin after arrest in Foley cemetery damage