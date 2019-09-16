Man allegedly punches woman and pushes her from car before stealing it

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after a woman says he punched her in the face and pushed her out of the car she was driving because she wouldn’t take him to get drugs.

Taylor Broxson, 38, is charged with battery and carjacking.

Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find the victim with blood all over the front of her shirt.

The woman said she was in a friend’s car on her way to clean some houses and had Broxson in the car with her. She said Broxson told her to take him to Gulf Breeze in order to get some drugs. She told him no and Broxson allegedly punched her in the the face causing her nose and lip to bleed.

She said Broxson hit the brake himself, unbuckled her seatbelt, opened the driver side door and pushed her out of the car and drove away.

She walked to the Raceway gas station at Davis Highway and Brent Lane to call 911.

Broxson is in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.