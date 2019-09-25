Man accused of threatening to kill people with machete over ‘spice’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he tried to attack people with a machete after they refused to take him to get spice.

Timothy Wayne McGlothern, 50, was charged with one count of aggravated assault on a person 65 or older, battery on a person 65 or older, and misdemeanor battery.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says deputies responded Tuesday at about 3:50 p.m. to an unknown disturbance. The arrest report is redacted, so the location of the incident is unknown at this time.

When deputies arrived, witnesses said McGlothren threatened to kill someone with a machete because no one would take him to get spice. Spice is also known as synthetic marijuana.

McGlothern would go on to threaten others with the machete and act like he was getting ready to cut the people, deputies said.

One witness knocked the machete out of his hand, according to the report, which caused injury to McGlothren. The witness said he only did it in self defense.

McGlothren was arrested and is being held without bond in the Escambia County jail.