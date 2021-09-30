Man accused of setting 10 fires across Madison County declines attorney

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man charged with setting 10 fires across Madison County will be in court in mid-October.

Court documents show Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert declined an attorney and will represent himself during an upcoming hearing on Thursday, October 21.

Hubbert has been charged with setting 10 fires across Madison County on Saturday, September 25; Huntsville Police has filed seven arson charges against Hubbert, one from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and two from Madison Police.

Plato’s Closet, located at 4851 Whitesburg Drive

McDonald’s, located at 1795 U.S. Highway 72 East

Dollar General, located at 125 Winchester Road Northeast

Kroger, located at 6070 Moores Mill Road

Walmart, located at 6140 University Drive Huntsville Fire dispatched to Walmart at 5:20 p.m.

Publix, 8000 Madison Boulevard, Madison Madison Fire dispatched to Publix at 6:02 p.m.

Champy’s Chicken, 8020 Madison Boulevard, Madison Madison Fire notified at 6:08 p.m. (same shopping complex as Publix)

Aldi, located at 2125 Winchester Road Northeast New Market Volunteer Fire dispatched to Aldi as a mutual aide to Huntsville Fire at 6:46 p.m.

Dollar General, 1604 Winchester Road, Huntsville Huntsville Fire saw the building on fire and combined the call for help around 6:46 p.m. Moores Mill Fire dispatched to the blaze around 6:46 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 2718 Carl T. Jones Drive Southeast Huntsville Fire responded at 8:30 p.m. but say it may not have been the last fire set Employees were able to put out the fire before firefighters arrived



The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, who investigated the 1604 Winchester Road fire, believes Hubbert acted alone; a spokesman said Hubbert told investigators he felt led to set the fires during questioning.

Madison County Circuit Judge Patricia Dunn Demos revoked Hubbert’s bond Tuesday; court records said there was no guarantee that the community could stay safe if Hubbert was released.