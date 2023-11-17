MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of robbery at a Mobile apartment complex is behind bars, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Alex Isaiah Williams, 25, was arrested Thursday in connection to an Oct. 13 allegation. Officers responded around 10:35 a.m. that day to the report of a domestic violence complaint involving a robbery.

Williams allegedly approached his ex-girlfriend outside her apartment at Summer Place, 557 Azalea Road, holding a gun and grabbing her cellphone, according to a Mobile PD news release.

The victim’s brother tried to intervene, but Williams threatened him, according to police, who said Williams then left the scene on foot.

Williams, who is homeless, according to his arrest record, was charged with first-degree robbery and menacing.

He also faces charges for third-degree domestic violence, fourth-degree theft of property, attempting to elude, and third-degree burglary, according to the MPD.

