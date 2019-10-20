Man accused of raping young girl in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Panama City Beach man has been charged after an arrest report claims he raped a young girl.

Kristopher William Parish was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 16, and charged with first-degree sexual battery on a victim 12 or older and less than 18. According to the arrest report, the abuse happened between August 2016 and March 2017 when the victim was living with Parish.

Deputies contacted Parish for an interview and he spontaneously asked if he was going to be arrested “for something I did to (victim).”

Parish is in the Okaloosa County jail and has a hold on him for charges stemming from another incident involving a juvenile in Bay County, Fla.

In March, Panama City Beach Police arrested Parish and charged him with soliciting a minor for sex, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, tampering with evidence, and lewd or lascivious molestation.

That arrest stems from a report saying Kristopher sent sexually explicit text messages to a teenage girl.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

