Man accused of raping elderly neighbor inside Tennessee home in South Memphis

News

by: Erin Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he attacked and raped a woman over 70 years of age in her own home.

The victim said her neighbor Justin Arnold was at her home on Saturday when he tried to get her to drink some wine. The woman refused and that’s when Arnold allegedly hit her in the face, bruising her left eye.

Arnold then placed a knife to her neck and raped her, police said.

Investigators said Arnold was not the woman’s caregiver. He was charged with aggravated rape, aggravated abuse of elderly or vulnerable adult and evading arrest.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories