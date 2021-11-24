Man accused of punching nurses, exposing himself in Pensacola hospital ER

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is in the Escambia County Jail after allegedly punching two nurses in the face.

Alfred McShane, 40, was taken to Baptist Hospital under the Baker Act, according to police. A nurse said McShane was asked to change into a gown and that’s when he started putting up a fight. He allegedly exposed himself to the women before punching them. He then tried to attack other staff members in the room before hospital security put him in handcuffs, police say.

The Baker Act is a Florida law that enables families and loved ones to provide emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of their mental illness, and who are unable to determine their needs for treatment.

McShane is being held in jail on a $12,000 bond.