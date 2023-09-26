DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of killing a Daphne restaurant manager this past summer is out of jail after spending nearly three months behind bars.

According to court documents, Travis Lofton met his $250,000 bond via a bonding company. He was released from the Baldwin County Jail last Monday, Sept. 18. Lofton is required to wear an ankle monitor.

Lofton is accused of killing restaurant manager Jason Mallette on June 29. Court documents say Lofton confronted Mallette as the victim headed into work early in the morning, shot Mallettee, and drove away.

Officials said Lofton’s wife had a grievance against Mallette but the details of what the dispute was haven’t been publicly revealed.

Lofton has been behind bars since June 30. A preliminary hearing and a bond hearing are scheduled for this Thursday.