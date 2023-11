MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing a Mobile runner.

Aubrey Pate is charged with manslaughter for allegedly causing the death of Victor Birch back in September 2022.

He was indicted back in April by a grand jury, and according to his indictment, investigators say that Pate was driving on the wrong side of the road and high on marijuana.

On Friday, he appeared before a judge and rejected a plea deal and requested a trial.

His trial date is set for May 6.