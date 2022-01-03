Man accused of killing grandmother; dog leashes found wrapped around her neck

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG ) — A man is in jail accused of killing his grandmother Thursday after her body was found in a recliner with dog leashes wrapped around her neck, according to the arrest report.

Lukas Snelson, 24, is charged with second-degree murder, vehicle theft and resisting officers.

Neighbors say Fran Fournier was a kind woman who gave everything to her grandson and they cannot believe he’s now being charged for taking her life.

Investigators learned her SUV was missing from the driveway of her home on Candy Lane in Cantonment. Family members say they were in contact with Snelson who said he was with his grandmother in her vehicle but the family said they knew that was false because Fournier was found dead in her house.

Deputies found Snelson in the vehicle at the intersection of Barrancas Avenue and Kincaid Street. Snelson was arrested after a brief struggle when he tried running away.

Snelson is in the Escambia County Jail being held without bond.