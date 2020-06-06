Man, 70, killed in crossfire of Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 70-year-old man died after being hit by crossfire in a shooting Friday evening, police confirm.
Birmingham Police (BPD) identified the man killed in the shooting as Larry Pettway, of Birmingham, Alabama.
According to a BPD news release, officers were alerted to the shooting and responded to the scene at 17th Street and Jefferson Avenue Southwest around 7:15 p.m. They located Pettway on a sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say preliminary investigation suggests the shots were fired from a nearby area and Pettway was caught in the crossfire. No suspects are in custody at this time.
This is a developing story, which will be updated as new information is available.
If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit @ 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers @ 205-254-7777.
