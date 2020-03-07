Malfunction causes red wine to flow from faucets in Italy

Who wouldn’t love it if red wine started flowing from their kitchen sink?

A malfunction at a winery caused wine to leak into the water pipes of a northern Italian town.

The glitch lasted about three hours and impacted around 20 homes in the town of Castelvetro.

1,000 litres of ready-to-be-bottled wine leaked into the pipes.

The local government said the leak didn’t pose any health risks.

The area is a wine destination but recently has been impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

“At a time where we have very little to smile about, I’m glad we brought some levity to others,” said Giorgia Mezzacqui, the deputy mayor of Castelvetro. “Hopefully someday they’ll remember us and will want to come visit us.”

