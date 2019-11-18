Making Strides Against Breast Cancer raises $300,000 despite walk being canceled

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The American Cancer Society’s popular Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, even though participants didn’t get to walk this year.

Organizers canceled the event scheduled for Saturday, October 26th, 2019, because of the threat of lightning.

Even though mother nature had different plans, Marlene Rathle with the American Cancer Society said, “Our efforts were not in vain. We had 306 teams register on-lin and we raised over $300,000thousand dollars!”

