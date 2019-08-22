Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Kick-Off Luncheon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Teams are forming to raise money for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Mobile this year. Thousands of people will gather at Bienville Square on Saturday, October 26th, to raise money for The American Cancer Society.

Breast cancer survivors, caregivers, and advocates gathered Wednesday at The Locale on Government Boulevard in Mobile Wednesday for the Kick-Off Luncheon Wednesday. Participants dressed in Western wear to celebrate this year’s theme, “How The Breast Was Won.”

Rose Ann Haven emceed the event which is sponsored by WKRG News 5.

Satsuma High School Cheerleaders also got the crowd into the fundraising spirit by carrying out the “Git Up” Challenge.

For more information on how you can form a team and help The American Cancer Society raise money to fund life-saving research and programs that help patients, go to

