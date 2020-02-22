Major Flooding Expected to Occur Along Several Gulf Coast Rivers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Several recent heavy rain events over the Southeast U.S. has cause rivers to rise affect homes and property across multiple Gulf Coast Counties.

River Flooding Forecast for this Weekend through the First-Half of Next Week

Over a dozen local river gauges are reporting higher-than-normal water levels. Several river in the Florida Panhandle are nearing flood stage, but flooding is ongoing for many Alabama and Mississippi rivers. Some of the most significant water rise is expected along Bayou Sara at Saraland and the Alabama River near Claiborne Dam. Both rivers are forecast to reach major flood stage Saturday evening and stay in the major category through the middle of next week.

Details for flooding along Bayou Sara and the Alabama River

Other rivers that will need monitoring include the Tensaw River in Baldwin County, the Mobile River, the Tombigbee River in the Alabama. In Mississippi, the Chicasawhay River, the Pascagoula River, and the Leaf River will hover near flood stage through the weekend.