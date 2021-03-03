Major delays expected on Fort Morgan Road as repaving project begins

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Expect major delays if you’re traveling Fort Morgan road anytime soon in south Baldwin County. Alabama Department of Transportation crews have started repaving the stretch between Regency Road to the west end.

“This project is causing significant delays while traveling both east and west on Ft. Morgan Road. Motorists are asked to use extreme caution while driving in this area,” the City of Gulf Shores posted on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

The project is expected to take about 60 days to complete.