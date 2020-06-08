Major crash cleared on I-65 southbound at St. Stephens Road

UPDATE (8:03 am) — The crash is now clear.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several first responders are on the scene of a major accident on I-65 southbound at St. Stephens Road.

Officials responded to the accident at 6:47 a.m.

An ambulance, a firetruck and state troopers are on the scene. Traffic is down to one lane as the investigation continues.

No further details are available at this time.

