Major crash cleared on I-65 southbound at St. Stephens Road

UPDATE (8:03 am) — The crash is now clear.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several first responders are on the scene of a major accident on I-65 southbound at St. Stephens Road.
Officials responded to the accident at 6:47 a.m.
An ambulance, a firetruck and state troopers are on the scene. Traffic is down to one lane as the investigation continues.
No further details are available at this time.
