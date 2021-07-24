UPDATE: Multiple injuries in two-vehicle crash on Highway 45 just north of Arden Road

UPDATE (10:08 p.m. 7/24/21): Saraland Police have released details on a major crash that happened on Highway 45 just north of Arden Road.

At about 8:25 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Saraland Police responded to a multiple injury, two-vehicle crash on US Highway 45 just south of Arden Road. Victims were transported to local area hospitals.

The crash closed Highway 45 in both directions during the investigation. Anyone traveling Highway 45 in either direction should use an alternate route. Updates, including when Highway 45 is open to motor vehicle traffic again, will be released as they become available.

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A major crash on Highway 45 just north of Arden Road is affecting traffic along the highway.

Major injury has been reported. WKRG News 5 is working to get more details on the crash.