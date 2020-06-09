UPDATE: 18-wheeler crashes over edge of Pascagoula Bridge

UPDATE (6:42 am) — The Moss Point Fire Department has confirmed that an 18-wheeler crashed over the Pascagoula Bridge and went into the river. One person has been rescued and crews are working on rescuing a second person. Traffic is still backed up in the area.

GAUTIER, Miss. (WKRG) — A portion of I-10 westbound in Gautier is closed due to a major accident.

I-10 is blocked from Highway 613 to Gautier-Vancleave road. Officials reported the accident around 5:00 a.m.

Traffic is at a standstill on I-10 westbound as troopers continues to respond to the accident.

