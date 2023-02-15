FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Magnolia School fifth and sixth graders visited the WKRG studios Wednesday morning. 24 students toured the newsroom, our studio, the Weather Beast and spoke with News 5 talent.

These 24 students are part of the “WLEO News Crew” which produces a weekly newscast for the school to watch.

Once a week, the students pre-record daily news segments for the following week, edit and publish videos for the school to watch on Google Classroom.

The students go into classrooms and record each class recite the Pledge and do brief interviews in the hallways with teachers and students.

The “WLEO News Crew” was able to participate in the noon newscast with anchor Devon Walsh and meteorologist Caroline Carithers.

Thank you so much for stopping by!